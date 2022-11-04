Five African elephant calves born at conservation base in S China

Xinhua) 08:25, November 04, 2022

Two African elephant calves eat at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2022. Five African elephant calves had been born at the base from May to October this year. All of them are now in good health. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2022 shows five African elephant calves at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province.

Three African elephant calves eat at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2022.

Two African elephant calves play at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2022.

Two African elephant calves play at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2022.

Two African elephant calves play at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2022.

An African elephant calf eats at the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2022.

