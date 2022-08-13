We Are China

World Elephant Day marked in S China's Guangzhou

Xinhua) 10:47, August 13, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows Asian elephants at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

World Elephant Day falls on Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A breeder checks an Asian elephant's teeth at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 12, 2022.

World Elephant Day falls on Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A breeder checks an Asian elephant's foot at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 12, 2022.

World Elephant Day falls on Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A staff member introduces the knowledge about Asian elephants to children at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 12, 2022.

World Elephant Day falls on Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

