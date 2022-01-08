We Are China

In pics: Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:41, January 08, 2022

A baby elephant is seen at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Elephants eat fruit and vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Elephants eat fruit and vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)

An elephant keeper helps an elephant bathe at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)

An elephant keeper feeds elephants with various kinds of fruit and vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)

An elephant keeper rides on an elephant at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Elephants eat fruit and vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)

