In pics: Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Myanmar
A baby elephant is seen at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)
Elephants eat fruit and vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)
An elephant keeper helps an elephant bathe at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)
An elephant keeper feeds elephants with various kinds of fruit and vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)
An elephant keeper rides on an elephant at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago region, Myanmar, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/U Aung)
