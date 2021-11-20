Home>>
China's latest COVID-19 resurgence enters final stage: official
(Xinhua) 15:55, November 20, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The latest COVID-19 resurgence in China has entered its final stage, a health official said Saturday.
So far, eight of the provincial-level regions affected by the latest resurgence have registered no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for at least 14 consecutive days, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.
The epidemic situation in the virus-hit border or port cities, including Ejina, Heihe and Dalian, has been dealt with quickly and effectively. Also, multiple provincial-level regions managed to contain the outbreak within around an incubation period, according to Mi.
