Chinese mainland reports three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:46, November 20, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 17, 2021. Dalian on Wednesday started a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the three local cases, two were reported in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and one in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin Province, the commission said.

Friday also saw reports of 20 imported cases in six provincial-level regions, it said.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Friday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,450 by Friday, including 1,158 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 12 were in severe condition.

A total of 92,656 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 15 of whom were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 487 asymptomatic cases, including 345 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Friday.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)