Beijing administers over 950,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to children

Xinhua) 09:01, November 20, 2021

A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2021. Beijing has begun COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- As of Thursday, a total of 951,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Beijing to the city's children aged between 3 and 11, said local authorities.

Starting from Oct. 28, the Chinese capital started COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 3 and 11. More than 950,000 minors of this age group had been vaccinated as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, a total of 21.6 million residents in Beijing had received vaccinations, with nearly 50 million doses administered.

The city's minors aged between 3 and 11 can only receive the inoculation if they are fully informed, consentient, and willing to get the vaccination. Their guardians should be informed of the vaccination in advance and inform the medical workers of their children's health conditions.

