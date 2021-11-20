Home>>
Children aged 3 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:31, November 20, 2021
A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2021. Beijing has begun COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
