Children aged 3 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:31, November 20, 2021

A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2021. Beijing has begun COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

