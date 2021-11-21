UK records another 40,941 new coronavirus cases

Xinhua) 09:15, November 21, 2021

People pass an ambulance outside the emergency entrance at St Thomas' Hospital in London, Britain, on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) released data showing a spike in COVID cases among school children in England, likely to reflect pupils returning to school after half-term.

LONDON, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Britain registered 40,941 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,806,034, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported a further 150 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,866, with 8,079 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The soaring cases in Europe underlined "how quickly things can go wrong," said John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

A woman wearing a mask takes a selfie in Covent Garden in London, Britain, on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

More than 88 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. More than 25 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

A commuter passes a sign requiring people to wear face covering while travelling on the tube in London, Britain, on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

