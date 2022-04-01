Baby Asian elephant makes muddy appearance

(People's Daily App) 10:15, April 01, 2022

What's that little ball of mud? Weifeng, a baby elephant debuts with her family at a wildlife park in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on Monday. Guarded by her mother and accompanied by her four siblings, the little princess enjoys playing in the mud.

