Baby Asian elephant makes muddy appearance
(People's Daily App) 10:15, April 01, 2022
What's that little ball of mud? Weifeng, a baby elephant debuts with her family at a wildlife park in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on Monday. Guarded by her mother and accompanied by her four siblings, the little princess enjoys playing in the mud.
(Produced by Xiao Jiabin and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
