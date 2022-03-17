Wild Asian elephants rescued in Xishuangbanna, SW China

Xinhua) 09:09, March 17, 2022

Wildlife conservation workers rescue Asian elephant "Longlong" in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province in July of 2021.

A baby elephant in Xishuangbanna was abandoned by its herd only about two months after its birth due to severe injuries of its leg in July of 2021.

The elephant was rescued and sent to the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna for treatment and was named "Longlong". Under the care of wildlife conservation workers, "Longlong" has recovered health.

The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center has successfully rescued more than 20 wild Asian elephants since its establishment in 2008. (Xinhua)

Xu Yunfeng, a wildlife conservation worker, carries out a trial of wild exercising on Asian elephant "Longlong" in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2022.

Xu Yunfeng, a wildlife conservation worker, prepares food for Asian elephant "Longlong" at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2022.

Wildlife conservation workers measure the tail of Asian elephant "Longlong" at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2022.

Xu Yunfeng, a wildlife conservation worker, checks the leg of Asian elephant "Longlong" in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2022.

Xu Yunfeng, a wildlife conservation worker, leads Asian elephant "Longlong" back after a trial of wild exercising in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2022.

Xu Yunfeng, a wildlife conservation worker, feeds Asian elephant "Longlong" at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2022.

Wildlife conservation workers measure the ear of Asian elephant "Longlong" at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2022.

