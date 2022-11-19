Wild elephants seen in Assam, India

Xinhua) 11:20, November 19, 2022

A herd of wild elephants stray into a paddy field in search of food in Nagaon district of northeastern state of Assam, India, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

