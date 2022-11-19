Home>>
Wild elephants seen in Assam, India
(Xinhua) 11:20, November 19, 2022
A herd of wild elephants stray into a paddy field in search of food in Nagaon district of northeastern state of Assam, India, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Wild elephants stray into a paddy field in search of food in Nagaon district of northeastern state of Assam, India, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A wild elephant strays into a paddy field in search of food in Nagaon district of northeastern state of Assam, India, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A herd of wild elephants stray into a paddy field in search of food in Nagaon district of northeastern state of Assam, India, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.