Wild Asian elephants go on road trip
(People's Daily App) 15:10, June 28, 2023
Nine wild adult Asian elephants and three baby elephants are seen gathering and foraging in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. The forestry departments are conducting real-time monitoring of the elephants and carrying out traffic control in the nearby areas to safeguard the elephants' road trip.
