Chinese vice premier urges advancing reform of collective forest tenure

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday called for adhering to a goal-oriented and problem-solving approach while achieving new breakthroughs in facilitating the reform of collective forest tenure.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a teleconference in Beijing.

The reform of collective forest tenure concerns national ecological security, rural revitalization, and the well-being of hundreds of millions of farmers, He said.

Calling the reform a systematic project, He urged efforts to adjust and optimize the logging system, constantly improve forest ecosystems, and increase farmers' income.

Efforts should also be made to promote more scientific and efficient forest management, continuous increase of forest resources, and high-quality development of forestry, He said.

