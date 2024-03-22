China launches campaign to strengthen forest, grassland fire prevention

Xinhua) 11:02, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a campaign to strengthen forest and grassland fire prevention, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said Thursday.

The campaign, which runs from March 18 to November 30, aims to eliminate forest and grassland fire risks and crack down on illegal fire use in these areas.

Authorities will also crack down on arson and violations that endanger fire prevention and energy supply security, the administration added.

