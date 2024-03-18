Home>>
Rescuers continue to battle forest fire in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 13:17, March 18, 2024
Aerial view of the site of a forest fire in Baizi village, the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The fire erupted in Baizi Village on Friday, and 1,259 rescuers and eight helicopters had been deployed to put out the blaze.
Aerial view of the site of a forest fire in Baizi village, the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Aerial view of the site of a forest fire in Baizi village, the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Photos
