Forest fire breaks out in SW China's Yunnan, rescue underway

Xinhua) 13:50, February 20, 2024

KUNMING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out in a forest in Zhaotong City in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

The fire had spread across an area of around 200 mu (about 13.3 hectares), with a fire line stretching over 500 meters in Lianfeng Township located in Zhaotong's Yongshan County as of 10 a.m.

Over 500 people have been mobilized to put out the fire. Rescue efforts are still underway.

