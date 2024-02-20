Home>>
Forest fire breaks out in SW China's Yunnan, rescue underway
(Xinhua) 13:50, February 20, 2024
KUNMING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out in a forest in Zhaotong City in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday morning, local authorities said.
The fire had spread across an area of around 200 mu (about 13.3 hectares), with a fire line stretching over 500 meters in Lianfeng Township located in Zhaotong's Yongshan County as of 10 a.m.
Over 500 people have been mobilized to put out the fire. Rescue efforts are still underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- City launches fire safety checks after deadly blaze
- East China building fire caused by illegal use of fire: local officials
- Preliminary investigations show the fire in E.China’s Jiangxi killing 39 caused by violation in construction work;12 individuals responsible detained
- Schools in cities and counties across C.China’s Henan Province launch inspections on fire hazards after school dormitory fire claims 13 lives
- 13 students dead in central China school dormitory fire
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.