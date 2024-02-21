Home>>
Forest fire put out in China's Yunnan
(Xinhua) 08:47, February 21, 2024
KUNMING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A forest fire that broke out in the city of Zhaotong in southwest China's Yunnan Province had been put out as of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, local authorities said.
The fire started on Tuesday morning in Lianfeng Township located in Zhaotong's Yongshan County and spread across an area of around 200 mu (about 13.3 hectares).
Over 500 people were mobilized to put out the fire.
No causalities were reported and further investigation is underway.
