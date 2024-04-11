Fire prevention, control work reinforced to avoid potential forest risks in SW China

Xinhua) 10:44, April 11, 2024

Forest rangers clear combustible as they patrol at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Forest rangers patrol at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows forest rangers driving to conduct patrol at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Forest rangers drive to conduct patrol at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Forest rangers are on their way to patrol at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Forest rangers prepare for patrolling at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Forest rangers clear combustible as they patrol at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member checks the condition of a forest farm with an intelligent forest monitoring platform in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Forest rangers are on their way to patrol at a forest farm in Miyi County of Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 10, 2024. As the high temperature and dry weather has continued since February in Miyi County of Sichuan, local forestry department has reinforced fire prevention and control work against any potential risks threatening the safety of the forest resources. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

