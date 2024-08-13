China's Sanming embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism

Xinhua) 11:20, August 13, 2024

Staff members process edible fungi at a company in Xiamao Township of Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A staff member checks growth of plants at a planting demonstration base for Chinese medicinal herbs in Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Changkou Village of Jiangle County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A drone photo shows people visiting a forest farm in Shaxian County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists on bamboo rafts enjoy Danxia landform on the Shangqing stream in Taining County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 11, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial panoramic photo shows a view of Dajinhu scenic area of Taining County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff members process food products made with bamboo shoots at a company in Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A woman takes photos at a forest farm in Shaxian County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery around Shangqing stream in Taining County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 11, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting Chongji Village of Taining County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 11, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Chongji Village of Taining County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 11, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A staff member moves edible fungi at a company in Xiamao Township of Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A drone photo shows people visiting Changkou Village of Jiangle County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Dajinhu scenic area of Taining County, Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2024. Sanming City has been exploring a new path of development that embraces green transformation to boost rural tourism including forest-based health services and other economic activities. Currently, forests cover 77.12 percent of the total area in the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)