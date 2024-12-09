In pics: Starlight Night Market in Jinghong, Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:20, December 09, 2024

This photo shows a view of the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists watch a performance at the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo shows a view of the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tourist poses for photos at the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists take a ride on a hot air balloon at the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo shows a view of the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit the Starlight Night Market in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2024. The night market is a destination to experience the customs of Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)