Picturesque scenery of Jianhu Lake amazes tourists in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:22, December 04, 2024

In early winter, the Jianhu Scenic Area in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, presents a picturesque scene. Under the setting sun, the colorful autumn foliage, flocks of migratory birds, and breathtaking ecological scenery resemble a masterpiece on canvas.

Jianhu Lake is one of the key protected plateau freshwater lakes in Yunnan, as well as a provincial-level scenic spot and wetland protection area. Throughout the year, from morning till night, Jianhu Lake offers views that are both pleasing and captivating for visitors.

A photo shows the winter scenery of Jianhu Lake (Provided by the Publicity Department of CPC Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture Committee)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)