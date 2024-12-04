Ginkgo tree foliage decorates the old town of Dali, SW China's Yunnan in early winter

People's Daily Online) 13:52, December 04, 2024

As early winter arrives, ginkgo trees in the old town of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province began to turn golden and enter their prime viewing season.

Under the warm winter sun, golden ginkgo leaves add a touch of bright color to the streets of the old town of Dali. Strolling along, scattered ginkgo foliage can be seen on the ground, attracting many tourists to stop by to capture the picturesque scene.

A photo shows the beauty of ginkgo leaves in the old town of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Ma Wen)

