Oil painting-like scenery of bald cypress forest

(People's Daily App) 10:26, November 28, 2024

Behold this picturesque scene created by the bald cypress forest at the Qinglongwan Reservoir, Fangtang township, Ningguo, Anhui Province, as more than 2,000 mu (about 133.33 hectares) of bald cypress gradually turn red, weaving an oil painting-like tapestry that adorns the winter days.

