National Ecology Day special: Saihanba's green tales for the world
Once a royal retreat with lush greenery, Saihanba, now called the "lung of North China," was degraded into a barren land by the late 1950s due to deforestation and sandstorms. Over three generations, foresters restored the land, creating Saihanba forest farm, the world's largest artificial forest, and earning it prestigious awards from the United Nations. On July 25, 35 international forestry experts visited Saihanba to draw experience from its remarkable transformation. The visit was part of the Seminar on the United Nations Forest Instrument Implementation and Sustainable Forest Management for Developing Countries sponsored by China's Ministry of Commerce and organized by the National Academy of Forestry and Grassland Administration.
(Produced by Qin Jiaze, Yang Guangxing, and Ni Tao)
