Progress in turning China green

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:13, August 15, 2024

As Aug 15 marks China's second National Ecology Day, the country's ecological and environmental quality continues to improve. Let's take a look at the progress China achieved last year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

