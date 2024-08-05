Interview: China's development aligns rapid growth with ecological protection, says expert
ISTANBUL, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China exemplifies how a rapidly developing nation can drive economic growth while simultaneously championing ecological protection, an expert has said.
Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Ankara-based Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, highlighted that China's achievements effectively demonstrate the possibility of balancing development with preserving biodiversity and fostering an ecological civilization.
"The dialectical relationship between ecological protection and economic development is crucial," Colakoglu told Xinhua.
In his view, while development often challenges environmental and ecological diversity, China's approach provides valuable insights into managing these complexities. "It is investing significantly in environmental protection and enhancing ecological diversity," Colakoglu said.
He said China's commitment to ecological civilization is a holistic approach, demonstrated by its integration of environmentally friendly urban development, comprehensive nature and biodiversity protection policies, and a unified approach to sustainability.
The expert also praised China's active role in the global arena, particularly its leadership and sponsorship in biodiversity and ecological protection through UN institutions and international organizations such as the G20.
"China is a leading country focusing on biodiversity and ecological protection in that regard. So, China is a sponsoring country for these policies," he said.
