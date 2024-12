We Are China

Scenery of Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:59, December 10, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows sunlight shining on the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A drone photo shows a view of Lijiang City at sunrise in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

This photo taken from Heilongtan Park shows sunlight shining on the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A drone photo taken from Heilongtan Park shows sunlight shining on the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

This photo taken from Heilongtan Park shows sunlight shining on the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

