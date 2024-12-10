Misty view of Loushuihe Bridge in C China's Hubei
Loushuihe Bridge stands shrouded in mist in Hefeng county, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Zhang Yuanming)
Loushuihe Bridge in Hefeng county, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, was enveloped in mist, presenting a magnificent scene on Dec. 5, 2024.
Loushuihe Bridge is a key project on the Hefeng Eastern section of the Yidu-Laifeng Expressway. In recent years, the prefecture has intensified efforts to improve transportation infrastructure, creating a vast network of highways and major roads that crisscross the region, significantly boosting the local economy.
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
