Bridges double as tourist attractions, boosting local economy in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 10:27, July 18, 2024

Photo shows the Yachi River Bridge in Qianxi city, Guizhou Province, southwest China. The cable-stayed bridge has the world's longest main span. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Xunchao)

Magnificent bridges in southwest China's Guizhou Province are not just feats of engineering but have become tourist attractions, offering visitors breathtaking views and unique experiences.

One such marvel is Pingtang Bridge above the Caodu River Canyon in Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou.

Completed in 2019, the mega three-tower cable-stayed bridge is dubbed "Sky Bridge" for its lofty towers, with the main tower standing 332 meters high, equivalent to a 110-story building.

Equipped with a service area, gas station, parking area, shop, bridge museum and scenic hotel, the bridge has become a magnet for tourists.

"Staying where the sun rises, surrounded by a sea of clouds, with the majestic bridge before us — we've captured this beautiful scenery in our eyes and our cameras!" said a tourist from Hebei Province in northern China. Standing on the viewing platform of the bridge's service area, the visitor shared thoughts and photos of the "Sky Bridge" with friends and family on social media.

Beyond impressive engineering, the bridges offer visitors spectacular views of the surrounding landscapes.

The Yachi River Bridge, a cable-stayed bridge with the world's longest main span, offers a view of the scenic Wujiang River, a tributary of China's Yangtze River.

Beneath the bridge, crystal-clear waters reflect emerald hues, and cliffs tower on both riverbanks, with diverse rock strata creating natural murals.

The integration of Guizhou's bridges with its natural beauty is apparent throughout the province.

Guizhou has become a national model for integrating bridges with tourism, with multiple service area projects authorized by China's Ministry of Transport. The province has developed diverse tourist activities to enrich visitor experiences.

The Baling River Bridge in Guanling Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, Anshun city, Guizhou Province, is known for its thrilling extreme sports experiences.

Leveraging its 370-meter drop to the river below, Baling River Bridge has hosted China's Huangguoshu Baling River BASE Jumping International Invitational Tournament for seven consecutive years, attracting participants from more than 50 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Since 2019, Guizhou Expressway Group Co. has launched several extreme sports experiences at Baling River Bridge, including bungee jumping, BASE jumping and sky swings. Over 30,000 visitors have been drawn to the bridge for these activities.

The 2,237-meter-long bridge is the world's first, with a span exceeding 1 kilometer in a mountainous canyon area. It's also Guizhou's first "super bridge" that allows visitors to enter its structure.

The influx of tourists has spurred local economic development. B&Bs and restaurants have sprung up near the bridges, and more local villagers who used to be migrant workers have returned to join the growing tourism industry.

"Our 14 rooms are fully booked during holidays, and visitors need to make reservations in advance during peak seasons," said Zhang Weiping, owner of a B&B near Baling River Bridge.

Many agritourism restaurants near the Baling River Bridge also enjoy booming business. Qiao Zhongming, executive of an agritourism restaurant, said the restaurant's gross income reaches up to 4,000 yuan ($550) per day during holidays.

"I now earn a lot more than I could make as a migrant worker," Qiao said.

Study tours represent another popular tourism product centered on bridges. Summer vacation is the peak season for bridge-themed study tours in Guizhou.

Baling River Bridge Museum, Guizhou's only bridge-themed science and technology museum, has provided immersive experiences for students from over 600 schools since 2022, according to Zhao Xiong, a museum executive.

"We've developed bridge-themed courses and study tours encompassing visits to the bridge, museum and other nearby attractions," Zhao explained.

The museum has offered detailed insights into the Baling River Bridge to more than 100,000 students and teachers through more than 200 bridge-themed activities, according to Zhao.

Similarly, study tours under the theme "Sky and Bridge" have been popular at the Pingtang Bridge. Children taking part in the tours can learn about engineering and astronomy by building model bridges and using telescopes to observe the night sky under the guidance of experts.

During the May Day holiday last year, the service area of Pingtang Bridge received more than 300 visits from tourists on study tours, an increase of 82 percent compared to the same period the previous year, said Jiang Lei, executive of the service area's popular science hall.

