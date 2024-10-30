Asphalt pavement completed on Huangmaohai cross-sea link

Ecns.cn) 13:11, October 30, 2024

Construction workers pave the Huangmaohai cross-sea link in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Asphalt pavement on the cross-sea link, which is another artery in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Shenzhen-Zhongshan link, was completed Tuesday.

