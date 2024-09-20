Touching the Greater Bay Area: International students explore a mangrove protection zone in S. China's Guangdong

Mangrove forests are an important asset for environmental protection and are of great ecological importance. The forests protect people from storms and floods, improve water quality, and provide habitats for marine life and birds. To have a deeper look at the mangroves in China, the "Touching the Greater Bay Area" cultural exchange program took two Cambridge University students on an exploration of a mangrove-protected zone in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The Qi'ao Mangrove Reserve, located in Zhuhai, covers about 5,100 hectares in total, of which 500 hectares are covered by mangroves.

According to data from China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, the country’s mangrove forest coverage has reached about 29,200 hectares, an increase of 7,200 hectares from the beginning of this century, making China one of the few countries globally recording a growth in mangrove forest area.

In recent years, China has accelerated the restoration of mangrove forests. By 2025, China plans on growing 9,050 hectares of new mangrove forests, restoring 9,750 hectares of existing mangrove forests, and eliminating 90 percent of smooth cordgrass, an invasive species posing threats to the mangroves.

Li-xian Choong, a Cambridge University student from Malaysia, expressed that mangrove forests also have a presence in her country.

Romano Tucci, an Italian-American Cambridge University student believes that the mangrove forests contribute to environmental protection. "Obviously, they are very important in increasing the biodiversity of the area," said Tucci.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)