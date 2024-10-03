Scenery of Pearl River Estuary area in Guangdong
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, and ships along the Shiziyang channel in the Pearl River Estuary area, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of an interchange overpass on the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in Haiou Island of the Pearl River Estuary area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A man enjoys his leisure time at Haiou Island in the Pearl River Estuary area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of an interchange overpass on the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in Haiou Island of the Pearl River Estuary area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows ships sailing along the Shiziyang channel in the Pearl River Estuary area of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, and ships along the Shiziyang channel in the Pearl River Estuary area, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's first zero-carbon ammonia-hydrogen new energy ceramic production line launched in Guangdong
- Touching the Greater Bay Area: International students explore a mangrove protection zone in S. China's Guangdong
- Tongzi River grand bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou
- GBA witnesses record cross-boundary traffic as summer holiday draws to a close
- Touching the Greater Bay Area: International students explore environmental protection project in S China's Guangdong
- 148 ancient tombs found in south China's Guangdong
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.