Scenery of Pearl River Estuary area in Guangdong

Xinhua) 15:49, October 03, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, and ships along the Shiziyang channel in the Pearl River Estuary area, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of an interchange overpass on the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in Haiou Island of the Pearl River Estuary area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A man enjoys his leisure time at Haiou Island in the Pearl River Estuary area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows ships sailing along the Shiziyang channel in the Pearl River Estuary area of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

