Flying car factory breaks ground in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:08, October 28, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A pioneering factory for producing flying cars commenced construction on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Commissioned by XPENG AEROHT, the flying car affiliate of electric vehicle maker XPENG, the manufacturing base is touted as "the world's first mass-production facility for flying cars."

The first phase of the factory, covering an area of 18 hectares, is dedicated to producing the air module for the modular flying car "Land Aircraft Carrier," with a designed annual capacity of 10,000 units, according to the company.

The "Land Aircraft Carrier," which completed its manned test flight in September, is scheduled to start pre-sales by the end of the year, according to Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT.

Guangzhou is among a growing number of Chinese cities eager to tap into the burgeoning low-altitude economy. Its Huangpu District is home to more than 50 enterprises devoted to this sector, encompassing development, manufacturing and application, officials noted.

The Chinese capital Beijing also plans to host more than 5,000 enterprises in the low-altitude economy by 2027 and expand its low-altitude flight scenarios, including emergency rescue and express delivery.

