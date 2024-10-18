2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:19, October 18, 2024

Visitors look at self-driving vehicles displayed during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A staff member of Chinese automaker GAC Group debugs an electric sports car during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows an automatic pilot sand table model of China's ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing displayed during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People visit the exhibition booth of AITO, an NEV brand jointly developed by Huawei and Chongqing-based automaker Seres, during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference is opened in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors are seen at the exhibition booth of FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People visit the exhibition booth of China Telecom during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows new energy vehicle model SU7 produced by Chinese tech firm Xiaomi displayed during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicked off here Thursday, during which a series of activities will be staged to promote the coordinated development of intelligent connected vehicles and related fields. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

