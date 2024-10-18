China boasts robust industrial ecosystem for intelligent connected vehicles: minister

Xinhua) 08:09, October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A comprehensive industrial system for China's intelligent connected vehicle sector has basically taken shape, covering products and technologies such as basic chips, sensors, computing platforms and chassis control, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said Thursday.

Jin made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing.

China leads the world in human-machine interaction and is rapidly advancing toward breakthroughs in technologies like steer-by-wire and active suspension technologies, among others, the minister noted.

According to him, the country's intelligent connected vehicle sector currently boasts nearly 400 "little giant" firms, or novel elites of small and medium-sized enterprises that are engaged in manufacturing, specialize in a niche market and hold cutting-edge technologies.

Five Chinese lidar companies have ranked among the global top ten in sales, while nine automotive manufacturers are piloting conditionally automated driving models, Jin said.

To support such rapid industrial development, more than 50 cities in China have designated over 32,000 kilometers of test routes for intelligent connected vehicles and upgraded about 10,000 kilometers of roads with smart technologies.

The 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference, running from Oct. 17 to 19, has attracted over 250 auto firms and institutions from home and abroad. More than 200 new technologies and products are expected to make their debut at the event.

