Chinese automakers push forward with growth plans despite tariff hurdles

Xinhua) 08:38, October 17, 2024

PARIS, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automakers are pushing forward with their development plans despite protectionist tariff threats from the European Union.

Nine leading Chinese brands, including BYD, Xpeng, and Leapmotor, showcased new electric vehicle (EV) models at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, highlighting their technological advancements and determination to grow.

Among the key unveilings was Leapmotor's global debut of its B10 model, a compact electric SUV that will be manufactured in Poland for European consumers.

Zhu Jiangming, founder of Leapmotor, outlined the B10's advanced features, which include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a customizable digital cockpit, and intelligent driving capabilities. He also noted the company's collaboration with the Stellantis team for chassis tuning, aiming to meet the preferences of younger consumers seeking innovation and quality.

"The debut highlights Leapmotor's rapid growth in Europe, with over 200 dealers already established across 13 markets, aiming to reach 500 sales points by 2025," Leapmotor revealed.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares commended Leapmotor's rapid growth and its in-house R&D capabilities, highlighting that the Leapmotor joint venture will promote affordable EVs globally and reshape Europe's EV market.

China's Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. showcased four new energy vehicles: the flagship luxury Forthing V9 MPV, the pure electric sedan Forthing S7, the pure-electric SUV Friday and the hybrid MPV U-Tour.

General Manager Lin Changbo emphasized the company's portfolio of over 21,000 active patents, highlighting the commitment to enhancing global competitiveness and fostering collaboration with industry partners.

Xpeng Motors introduced its AI-powered P7+ sedan, which it described as the "world's first AI car."

Currently, the automotive industry is benefiting from two major advantages: intelligence and electrification, He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Xpeng, told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

He stressed that as a member of China's emerging car manufacturing forces, the company will continue to invest in R&D and deliver innovative intelligent technology to the European market.

BYD unveiled its mid-sized electric SUV, the Sealion 7, and introduced its luxury Yangwang U8 SUV to the French market. Executive Vice President Li Ke told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that the company plans to start vehicle production in Hungary by late 2025, further cementing its position as a major Chinese player in Europe's EV market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)