China, EU reiterate willingness to solve EV dispute via dialogue

Xinhua) 09:06, October 26, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) have reiterated willingness to solve the dispute over EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles through dialogue.

The two sides have decided to continue to make price commitments as the solution to the case, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce after a talk held via video link on Friday between China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

There are strong calls and high expectations from various sectors in China and Europe for the proper handling of the case, said Wang.

Since Sept. 20, intensive negotiations have been conducted between the two sides regarding the price commitment, with some positive progress made in certain aspects, but significant differences still exist on issues of core concern to the business communities in China and Europe, he said.

Wang noted that China will unswervingly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises. He also expressed the hope that both sides will continue to advance negotiations based on the previous stage of consultations, and achieve substantive breakthroughs as soon as possible.

In the next stage of price commitment negotiations, consultations should be conducted based on mutual consideration of core concerns, and in accordance with the principles of pragmatism and balance, said Wang, adding that both the effectiveness of the agreement and the core interests of enterprises should be taken into account.

A bilateral communication mechanism should be established for the implementation and supervision of price commitment on the basis of mutual trust, he explained.

The European side has put forward specific suggestions regarding the price commitment plan and proposed that technical teams from both sides engage in video consultations on this matter. The Chinese side agrees to immediately start the next stage of negotiations and welcomes the European technical team to come to China as soon as feasible.

The two sides also exchanged views on the trade remedy investigations initiated by China against certain EU goods, such as brandy, pork, and dairy products.

The Chinese side emphasized that these investigations were initiated at the request of domestic industries, in full compliance with the rules of the World Trade Organization, as well as Chinese laws and regulations.

China will continue to conduct the investigations in accordance with the law and regulations, and fully safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all parties involved, according to the ministry.

