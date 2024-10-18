EU negotiation team invited to China to continue consultations on EV tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Global Times) 11:07, October 18, 2024

China has officially invited EU's technical team to come to China as soon as possible to continue the next phase of face-to-face consultations over the negotiations on EU's imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and has made all the necessary preparations for the visit, but right now is still waiting for a reply from the EU side, He Yadong, spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), told a press conference on Thursday.

China has shown the utmost sincerity and flexibility during the negotiations, and significant progress has been made in some areas between the two sides. However, due to the EU's consistent lack of positive response to the issues of core concern to both China and the EU industries, there are still major disagreements in the negotiations, the spokesperson noted.

Regarding the question of whether China would consider raising tariffs on imported large-displacement gasoline-powered vehicles, He indicated that China is studying measures such as increasing tariffs on imported large-displacement fuel vehicles, and will make a prudent decision after thoroughly considering all relevant factors.

By making unreasonable demands, not responding to the sensible offers from the Chinese side, and attempting to split up Chinese EV makers in the negotiations, the EU has not demonstrated sufficient sincerity and resorted to tactics that may have undermined the talks, multiple sources close to the matter told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Among the many examples of the EU's insufficient sincerity, the EU officials sought to conduct separate negotiations with Chinese EV makers, while failing to respond positively to offers that were made by the Chinese negotiating team, with the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electric Products (CCCME) representing the whole Chinese EV industry. Chinese EV makers have already authorized the CCCME to be their representative.

"This is an attempt to sow division and will shake the foundation and mutual trust needed for the negotiations," one source said, urging the EU side to return to negotiations with the CCCME.

"If the EU continues to raise unreasonable issues and make unreasonable demands, there will be no end to the negotiations," another source said. "For the Chinese side, our stance on the talks has not changed and our resolve to safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests has not changed."

