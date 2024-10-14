Home>>
China-EU Film Festival promotes cultural exchange
(People's Daily App) 15:59, October 14, 2024
The opening ceremony of the China-EU Film Festival took place at Cinéma Aventure in Brussels on October 11. Individuals from diverse fields gathered to learn more about China through film, showcasing how the medium of cinema can serve as an intersection of cultural exchange. Since its inception in 2015, the China-EU Film Festival has become a significant platform for cultural exchange between China and Europe, garnering affection from audiences across various European countries. (Produced by Liang Peiyu and Zhao Xiaolin)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier says promoting sound, stable relations between China, Europe responsibility of both sides
- EU hopes to resolve relevant issues through dialogue, consultation with China -- European Council president
- EU should take objective, rational policies towards China -- Chinese premier
- Senior Chinese official urges France to play constructive role in China-EU consultations
- China’s anti-dumping measure against EU brandy complies with WTO rules, MOFCOM says
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.