China-EU Film Festival promotes cultural exchange

(People's Daily App) 15:59, October 14, 2024

The opening ceremony of the China-EU Film Festival took place at Cinéma Aventure in Brussels on October 11. Individuals from diverse fields gathered to learn more about China through film, showcasing how the medium of cinema can serve as an intersection of cultural exchange. Since its inception in 2015, the China-EU Film Festival has become a significant platform for cultural exchange between China and Europe, garnering affection from audiences across various European countries. (Produced by Liang Peiyu and Zhao Xiaolin)

