EU should take objective, rational policies towards China -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 15:11, October 11, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday called on the EU institutions to view China's development in a correct way and formulate objective and rational policies towards China.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

China regards Europe as an important direction of China's diplomacy and an important partner in promoting Chinese modernization, Li said, noting that China is also a major partner for Europe to achieve energy and green transition and jointly promote peace and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)