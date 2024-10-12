Chinese premier says promoting sound, stable relations between China, Europe responsibility of both sides

Xinhua) 09:00, October 12, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here that promoting a sound, stable and sustainable development of China-Europe relations is not only the responsibility of both sides, but also the expectation of the international community.

Li made the remarks on Friday during his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping met with European Union (EU) leaders in December last year, China and the EU have maintained close high-level exchanges and continuously promoted dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and personnel exchanges have increased significantly, said Li.

He said China and the EU have sent a strong signal that both sides attach importance to strategic communication and are ready to strengthen cooperation through concrete actions, which continues to inject certainty into the world with the stability of their ties.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic ties, Li said China is ready to take this opportunity to work with the EU to further consolidate the momentum of stable and positive relations between the two sides, enhance strategic mutual trust and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to make greater contributions to improving the well-being of people of both sides and advancing the cause of global peace and development.

It has been proven repeatedly in history and practice that as two major peaceful and constructive forces in the world, China and Europe maintaining a sound relationship and strengthening practical cooperation are conducive to their respective development, world prosperity and stability, as well as joint responses to global challenges, Li noted.

China regards Europe as an important direction of China's diplomacy and an important partner in promoting Chinese modernization, Li said, adding that China is also a major partner for Europe to achieve energy and green transition and jointly promote peace and development.

Li called on the EU institutions to view China's development in a correct way and formulate objective and rational policies towards China.

Speaking highly of China's development achievements in recent years, Michel said the EU side attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and looks forward to strengthening exchanges and dialogue with China at all levels and in all fields, deepening mutual understanding, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and improving the well-being of the two peoples.

Michel said the EU hopes to resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation and promote the development of EU-China economic and trade relations.

Noting that the EU adheres to its strategic independence, Michel said it stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international multilateral affairs to jointly address climate change and other global challenges.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)