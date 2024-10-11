EU hopes to resolve relevant issues through dialogue, consultation with China -- European Council president

Xinhua) 15:45, October 11, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) hopes to resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation and promote the development of EU-China economic and trade relations, European Council President Charles Michel said here Friday.

Michel made the remarks during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

