Paris Motor Show kicks off as Chinese EV brands showcase latest models

Xinhua) 15:42, October 15, 2024

People visit the pavilion of Chinese carmaker BYD at the 2024 Paris Motor Show during the media day in Paris, France, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Paris Motor Show is kicked off here on Monday, which is expected to attract 500,000 visitors over its seven-day run.

Nine Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers showcased their latest models at the show as they seek to expand their presence in the French and wider European markets.

Chinese brands, including BYD, Hongqi, GAC, and AITO, occupied significant space in Pavilion 5, where they showcased their latest vehicles, innovative designs, and technological advancements.

BYD debuted its Sealion 7, a mid-size electric SUV, and introduced its luxury Yangwang U8 SUV to the French market.

Xpeng unveiled its P7+ model, which it described as "the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) vehicle," with prices starting from 209,800 yuan (about 29,600 dollars).

"With the growing potential of AI, Xpeng aims to become a global leader in AI-driven cars within the next decade," said Brian Gu, Xpeng's vice chairman and president.

Leapmotor, in collaboration with Stellantis, introduced the B10 model, a compact electric SUV that will be manufactured in Poland for European consumers, according to Leapmotor. It aims to have 500 sales points by the end of 2025 in the region.

The Paris Motor Show spans five halls with 70,000 square meters of indoor space and an additional 15,000 square meters of outdoor exhibition space this year.

A woman visits the pavilion of Chinese carmaker FAW-Hongqi at the 2024 Paris Motor Show during the media day in Paris, France, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the pavilion of Chinese carmaker Leapmotor at the 2024 Paris Motor Show during the media day in Paris, France, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

