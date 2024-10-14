EU teams invited to China to resolve EV tariff issue

October 14, 2024 By Zhong Nan (Chinadaily.com.cn)

This photo taken on Sept 28, 2024 shows a Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA) at the booth of Geely during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, South China's Hainan province, Sept 28, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

China has invited European technical teams to visit the country for the next round of discussions on the European Union's anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles (EV), said the Ministry of Commerce.

China remains committed to resolving the issue through dialogue and hopes that the EU will meet China halfway, said a spokesperson from the ministry in an online statement.

The official's remarks were made in response to media inquiries regarding ongoing China-EU consultations about EU tariffs on Chinese EVs and reports of the EU holding separate negotiations with individual companies.

Since September 20, China and the EU have held eight rounds of intensive consultations in Brussels regarding the EV tariff issue. However, the EU has not sufficiently addressed the core concerns of industries on both sides, resulting in significant differences and the inability to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

China has actively listened to the concerns and suggestions from both Chinese and European industries, offering various pragmatic and constructive solutions to address the EU's concerns, demonstrating full sincerity and flexibility, said the spokesperson.

Chinese companies, including EU-invested businesses in China, have authorized the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products to propose a price commitment plan that represents the overall position of the industry.

The Ministry of Commerce has warned that if the EU engages in consultations with China while simultaneously holding separate negotiations with individual companies, it could erode the foundation of mutual trust and disrupt talks.

