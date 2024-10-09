China requests WTO consultations over Türkiye's EV tariffs

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China filed a request on Tuesday for consultations with Türkiye at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs and licensing measures for imported electric vehicles and other vehicles from China, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Türkiye announced the imposition of a 40 percent additional tariff on imported electric vehicles and other vehicles from China, in addition to setting import license restrictions.

"This discriminatory action is a violation of WTO rules and a typical protectionist practice," a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"We urge Türkiye to abide by its relevant commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its wrong practices," said the spokesperson, adding that China will take all measures available to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its industries.

