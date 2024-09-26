Chinese e-vehicle brand BYD enters Kenyan market

NAIROBI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD on Wednesday announced its entry into the Kenyan market, partnering with local motor dealer Loxea Kenya for distribution.

Steve Chang, general manager of BYD South Africa, told reporters in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the Atto 3, Seal, and Dolphin models, which are designed to meet the diverse needs of the local market, will be available to consumers.

"We expect our e-vehicles to help Kenya in its journey to build a sustainable transportation sector that helps conserve the environment," Chang said.

According to Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the country currently has an estimated 5,000 electric vehicles, comprising two-wheel, three-wheel, passenger, and commercial vehicles.

Jennifer Kinyoe, managing director at Loxea Kenya, said BYD's presence in Kenya will contribute to the country's green transition and the modernization of the transportation landscape.

Kinyoe added that the partnership with BYD aligns with her firm's mission to diversify electric vehicles, while providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to businesses and individuals.

Salim Mvurya, cabinet secretary for the Kenyan Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, said the introduction of electric vehicles is a timely contribution to Kenya's sustainable development goals.

Mvurya noted that the government has prioritized the adoption of e-mobility to achieve a number of targets, not only to comply with the existent carbon emission reduction commitments of 32 percent reduction by 2030 but also to lower Kenya's reliance on oil imports.

He also pointed out that the adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya is increasingly picking pace, driven by several factors, including supportive government policy, environmental awareness, and economic considerations.

