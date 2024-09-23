Tariffs on electric vehicles not justified: NIO founder

(People's Daily App) 15:14, September 23, 2024

Li Bin, founder and CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO, said on Thursday that imposing tariffs on the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry lacks justification, given its key role in sustainable development and the fight against global climate change. Li highlighted China's strengths and potential in the NEV sector and shared his vision of how, with advancements in AI, cars can evolve into "emotional companions" for their owners.

