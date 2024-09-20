Spanish-Chinese automotive event held in Madrid

Xinhua) 09:42, September 20, 2024

MADRID, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Some 400 representatives of auto dealers and manufacturers from Spain and China met in Madrid on Thursday at the first Spanish-Chinese automotive summit, which aims to enhance collaboration.

"The industry is at a crucial moment. It is being transformed by digitalisation, because we have to electrify and because everyone has an important contribution to make to the decarbonisation of our industry, of our economy," Spanish Minister of Industry and Tourism Jordi Hereu said at the opening of the event.

And in terms of electric mobility, he stressed that "China is fundamental as a partner to accelerate processes, to develop this industry in Europe as well."

Concerning trade frictions between China and the European Union (EU), Hereu expressed hope to see an agreement "where there is mutual respect and it is win-win."

"We have to be strategic partners and establish a relationship not in the short term, but in the medium and long term," he added.

He said that the process of reindustrialization and strategic autonomy that Spain and Europe as a whole are undergoing "can only be open."

Noting that international collaboration is necessary, he expressed willingness to promote joint innovation with China.

Marta Blazquez, head of the Spanish Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Faconauto), said Chinese manufacturers are looking not only to market their products, but also to integrate into the Spanish industrial sector, and most importantly, they want to generate local employment.

Organised by Faconauto and the China Automobile Dealers Association, the event focused on trade relations between Spain and China as well as attracting investment to the Spanish automotive sector.

