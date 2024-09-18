2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show held in Haikou

A BAIC BJ30 car is seen at the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. The show was held from Sept. 13 to 16, with nearly one hundred car manufacturers showcasing their products on a display area of more than 50,000 square meters. About 70 percent of the exhibited vehicles were new energy vehicles. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Arcfox Alpha S5 car is seen at the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor sits in a new energy vehicle at the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Dongfeng electric car is seen during the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A GAC Aion Y Plus car is seen at the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Xiaomi SU7 cars are displayed during the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A BYD Yuan car is seen at the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Geely Galaxy L6 car is seen at the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Fangchengbao Bao 5 car is seen at the 2024 Hainan Autumn Auto Show in Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

