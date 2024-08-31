Chengdu Motor Show 2024 kicks off in Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:23, August 31, 2024

A Xiaomi SU7 car is on display during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. The Chengdu Motor Show 2024 kicked off here on Friday. Nearly 130 Chinese and foreign car companies made appearance during the motor show, with more than 1,600 vehicles on display. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A BYD Seal 06GT electric car is on display during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

People visit Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

A visitor takes photos inside a Hongqi vehicle during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

People visit Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

A Yangwang U8 SUV goes through emergency floating test during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

An Xpeng X2 flying car is on display during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD presents MPV Xia during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

A visitors tries a simulated driving device during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

Qilin battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is on display during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024.

